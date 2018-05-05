Fans of Latest Avengers Movie Allegedly Enticed Into Committing a Crime

The most recent installment of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" not only crushed the box office, hitting a $1Bln record within 12 days, but has also driven some of its fans crazy.

A Twitter user nicknamed Erin released a video, claiming that he and some of his fellows had managed to sneak into Marvel's headquarters. In the footage, a group of young men appear to break into an office building. However, it's not clear whether it really is the Marvel HQ building.

The company has been enjoying the recent success of its "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, which has probably crossed the $1 billion record at the global box office quicker than any film in history.

me and my mutuals breaking into marvel headquarters to find the deleted footage of steve and bucky making out pic.twitter.com/7P1GEA0Szn — erin (@barnesrgrs) May 3, 2018

