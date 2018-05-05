Good Samaritan Helps Seize Armed Suspect in US City of Columbus

Bill, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, US, was waiting outside a library for his granddaughter when he heard police sirens and officers yelling multiple times at a man on the run to drop the gun. The officers had already gained on the fugitive when the Columbus grandfather did what he could to help them nab the armed man. Police have arrested the suspect and recovered a Glock 9 MM pistol with a high capacity extended clip containing 29 rounds from the man. The suspect, who turned out to have a long criminal record, went back to jail. No one was injured in the incident.