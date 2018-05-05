The Bear Necessities: Unlikely Intruder Raids Family’s Kitchen

The Placer County Sheriff's Office in California received an unusual call after a family in Northstar, North Lake Tahoe, reported that a bear had somehow gotten into their home and was helping itself to everything edible on the inside.

Seen in the footage chilling on the kitchen island, the bear doesn't seem to have much remorse as it ignored the officer and went about its business with some bread and fruit.

Local authorities instruct homeowners to use extreme caution during this time of year due to the end of hibernation. The question is: did the bear turn a door knob or come in through a doggy door?