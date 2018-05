European expert committees have analyzed data from captive Amur Leopards in zoos, with their efforts yielding suitable breeding matches and two of the cutest cubs imaginable.

Two Amur Leopard cubs have been born in the Schonbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria.

According to the latest estimates, there are fewer than 100 Amur leopards currently alive in the wild. With their origins in southeastern Russia and northeastern China, the Amur Leopard is categorized as "critically endangered" on the IUCN Red List. As of 2011, there were 176 Amur Leopards living in accredited zoos throughout the world.