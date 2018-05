Reminiscent of a young child, Benny the golden retriever loves interrupting his owners' personal time.

Feeling left out from the cuddling going on under the blanket, Benny first makes an attempt to get in by pushing his muzzle between the two. Unsuccessful, he's then forced to use his words and bark until room is made on the crowded couch — almost pushing the husband off.

Who needs a blanket when you have Benny?