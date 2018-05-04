Dinner Wasn't Served: Hyenas Spoil Cheetah Coalition's Hunt, Set Prey Free

Watch a video of two hyenas interfering in a fight between a cheetah coalition and an antelope, accidentally setting the latter free.

Two lucky tourists have managed to capture footage of an interesting incident that occurred in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. A group of cheetahs managed to overtake and attack an antelope that was fighting with all its might to save itself.

However, just in the nick of time two hyenas appeared nearby with a desire to steal meat from the coalition, with one them initiating the plan before the cheetahs could kill the antelope.

As a result, the antelope managed to toss off the attackers and ran away for dear life.