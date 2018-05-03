Hot Mail: Delivery Truck’s Flaming Payload Provokes Panic in Chinese City

Recent footage by Instagram user @ShanghaiObserved shows just a portion of a delivery driver's potentially deadly day.

Driving through the city with its payload ablaze, one car is seen quickly getting out of its way to prevent any possible spread of the flames.

"It was terrifying. The van just flew past me. I think the driver was trying his best to get out of a heavily populated area and ditch the truck. I didn't see where it ended up stopping," said the owner of the video.

No reports of injuries or deaths related to incident have emerged.