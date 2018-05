A poor cat was stuck on a pole, probably having fallen from a baluster railing and was left stranded, unable to swim across the canal.

An ordinary passerby was walking his husky when he saw a cat stuck on a pole in the middle of a canal. After wading across the water, he paused to pet the cat before putting it on his shoulder and swimming back to shore. The man kept his clothes on, although the weather doesn't seem to have been warm.