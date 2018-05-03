Bear-ly Noticeable: Young Cub Decides to Take a Swim

The weather in Monrovia, California seems to be so hot that even bears want to relax in cold water with a few cocktails.

The video was captured by a California resident, who found a bear hanging out in the swimming pool in the backyard of his home. The unexpected visitor would've stayed unnoticed if the man's dog hadn't started barking. The bear didn't pay any attention to the minor irritants and continued to enjoy the refreshing cold water.

"I was just hanging out on a Sunday afternoon when my dog went ballistic. I looked in the backyard to find a young bear lounging in my swimming pool," he said.