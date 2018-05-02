Even Donkeys Get Their Own Day in Mexico

With races, rides, costumes and even a polo match, tens of thousands of people from Mexico celebrate a special holiday on May 1, called Day of the Donkey.

The tradition to celebrate the annual day of the donkey in the Mexican town of Otumba began around 60 years ago. Participants of the event bring their own donkeys, dressed in costumes and buy gifts, statues and donkey ears.

"Donkeys are in danger of extinction due to technological innovation. They were once used as a means of transportation and for fieldwork. They have been replaced by technology but the municipality is working with a sanctuary, a sanctuary for donkeys named "Burrolandia" to preserve the species, take care of them and let them reproduce," Otumba government representative Cecilia Samiji said.