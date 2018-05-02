Sparks Fly, Flames Ignite as Elderly Truck Driver Barrels Through Utility Poles

Power lines and over 10,000 gallons of fuel do not mix!

A 63-year-old man received a citation for motor vehicular negligence and a lane violation after his tanker, hauling 12,000 gallons of unleaded gas, veered off a Bourne, Massachusetts, street and created a near-fatal scene.

According to the Bourne Police Department, the elderly truck driver asserts that a bird is to blame for the incident, as the alleged fowl flew inside and left him disoriented after it struck his head.

While it is unclear when or if the situation will be investigated any further, authorities say the 63-year-old's story is inconsistent with his smooth driving seen in dashcam footage prior to the collision.

Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported and the Bourne Police Department was able to contain potential hazards with the assistance of state authorities.