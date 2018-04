The video was filmed in the Djuma Game Reserve located in southern Africa, where one can see wild animals in their natural surroundings whilst on safari.

In the video below a dwarf mongoose is seen approaching a yellow-billed hornbill and then rolling on its back. The bird, however, does not appear to be impressed.

It is common for some animals to "play dead" in order to trick predators and escape. However, experts told the National Geographic that this was not the case here, as the mongoose's behavior looked as if it was trying to play with the bird.