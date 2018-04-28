Surfing Seal Sends Shaka Vibes Over Internet

A seal hangs out with a couple of surfers, trying to catch some waves. The animal doesn't let his Aloha spirit go despite several failures in his attempts to master the waves.

Two surfers, trying to catch some waves, were interrupted by an unexpected, but very eager surfer, who occasionally steals their thunder in the released video. A rebellious little seal switches from underwater swimming to surfing the waves. The animal doesn't seem dismayed neither by the surfers nor by the occasional mistakes it makes.

Although all the parties seemed to share a passion for surfing, such encounters don't always end well. The Australian media has repeatedly reported about seals biting surfers and their boards.