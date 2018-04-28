Giant Otter Prevails Over Two Hungry Jaguars

Though otters sometimes look really sweet, they are predators that Brazil's local tribes even call "aquatic jaguars." In the video below, a giant otter successfully confronts two jaguars that approached the water to quench their thirst.

The footage was filmed and published in the National Geographic by Rafael Hoogesteijn, an employee of the Panthera program, dedicated to protecting jaguars in Brazil's Pantanal. Having Noticed the approach of the two sister jaguars, nicknamed Medrosa and Jaju, the otter began to make noise and shake its head. Its aggressive behavior confused the predators, and they decided to retreat.

According to Hoogesteijn, the mother of Medrosa and Jaju could deal with caimans, but tried to avoid the giant otters. Therefore, young leopards could be scared by the otter, because they had never seen their mother dealing with such an animal.