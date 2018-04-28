Giant Otter Prevails Over Two Hungry Jaguars

The footage was filmed and published in the National Geographic by Rafael Hoogesteijn, an employee of the Panthera program, dedicated to protecting jaguars in Brazil's Pantanal. Having Noticed the approach of the two sister jaguars, nicknamed Medrosa and Jaju, the otter began to make noise and shake its head. Its aggressive behavior confused the predators, and they decided to retreat.
According to Hoogesteijn, the mother of Medrosa and Jaju could deal with caimans, but tried to avoid the giant otters. Therefore, young leopards could be scared by the otter, because they had never seen their mother dealing with such an animal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)