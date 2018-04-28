Scary Cats?: Four Dogs Frightened of Felines

While most are aware the age-old cartoon and movie trope of dogs dominating cats, these pooches seemed to have missed the memo about their perceived power!

In each case, it would appear these pooches either had a nasty run-in with their fluffy housemate or simply have a fear of the unknown. Despite each kitten's calm, collected nature (well, aside from Fluffy the orange tabby), it's clear that these pups are not interested in a competition to see who runs the house!