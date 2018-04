This video shows the landing of Russia’s cutting edge fifth generation Su-57 multifunctional fighter on the runway of the Ramenskoye airfield in the Moscow region of Zhukovsky.

Mass production of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has not yet started, it is scheduled to start in 2018-2019. At present, according to the Russian Military's website, only 10 flight prototypes and three prototypes for ground tests have been created. The machine is armed with a 30-millimeter automatic cannon, can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as various bombs.