‘Ready for my Close-up’: Penguins Mistake Camera for Pebble

Or maybe they were attempting to use the camera for their own feature film?

Filmmaker Anthony Powell says he has finally found out "what it felt like to be a krill" after viewing the many pecking assaults his video camera endured.

It didn't take long for a few penguins to take notice of Powell's GoPro after he set it up near a colony of the Antarctic fowl. Possibly mistaking the camera for a shiny, large pebble, numerous penguins attempted to use their beaks to make off with the device.

Unfortunately, none of the flightless birds were able to get a good grip on the GoPro. Looks like "Happy Feet: Uncut" will have to be put on the backburner…