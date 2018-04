A weird incident occurred in the Russian city of Tambov, as passersby paid little attention to a batch of cash, lying freely on the pavement.

A burglar failed to hold on to his ill-gotten 30 million rubles in gains, which fell from his coat right onto the pavement. In order not to be caught or waste time, the burglar picked up only a few packs of money, leaving quite a huge batch behind.

The incident occurred in daytime, near a busy road with pedestrians passing by. However, none of them expressed any interest in the cash lying freely on the ground.