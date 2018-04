“Let me know when you get some cheese sauce.”

While we know it usually takes babies a while to get accustomed to the taste of veggies, this pup shows the distaste transcends species.

Not familiar with the little green trees, Meeka the 11-week-old Golden Retriever has a hard time figuring out its purpose. Is it a toy? Perhaps some new medication?

Whatever it is, it doesn't smell appetizing to Meeka!