High Stakes: Russians Play Football Match 6,500 Feet Above Sea Level in Sochi

It is even possible to play the beautiful game in snow-capped mountains to pass the time before the start of the World Cup.

The highest match in Russia was played just 50 days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, which will take place in 11 Russian cities, including Sochi, from June 14 to July 15. The tournament will involve 32 national teams — 31 teams determined through qualifying competitions and the automatically qualified host team.

This high-altitude game between Russian Football Legends and Sochi Football Legends teams ended in a 3-3 draw, showing it is easy enough to play in cold weather — and it will definitely be interesting to play this summer.