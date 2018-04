This pup is truly lost in the sauce!

Rescued from a neglectful home by the ASPCA, Finn, also known as "The Mighty Finn" on social media, is now living a great life with his new adoptive family.

Although his owners feed him the proper kibble to keep him in good health, Finn refuses to give up his one true love: pizza!

No longer chained up in someone's backyard, this pit bull mix can run around as much as he wants after getting a taste of the cheesy, saucy goodness that is pizza. What a life!