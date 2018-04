Watch a video of a huge waterfall crashing down on a mountain traffic road in Nepal, while an imperturbable driver makes his way through the raging rapids.

A tourist, who was on a journey in Nepal, caught on video an amazing scene while crossing a mountain pass. A cab with tourists was moving via a mountain traffic road, when suddenly it drove through a huge waterfall that was storming its way right through the road, tearing down the guard railings.

The driver, however, didn't hesitate for a second and continued to drive the taxi right through the rapids.