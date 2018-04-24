Honk for Help: Bear Traps Itself in Car, Beeps for Assistance

Watch a video of a bear, who was freed from a car by the police in the US state of Colorado, after the animal had decided to explore the strange thing, it ran across during a nighttime stroll.

According to the NBC broadcaster, a local resident called the police late at night and said someone was sitting in her car, beeping the horn. Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered a 70-90 kilogram bear in the vehicle.

The bear appeared to have gotten in the car via a front door that closed immediately after it; the poor bear then began destroying the car's interior and beeping the horn on the steering wheel in an attempt to attract help.

The police then opened the trunk and the bear ran into the woods.