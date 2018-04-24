Su-57 Fighters Rehearse in Russia's Zhukovsky For Victory Day Parade

Watch the video of Russia's fifth-generation fighter aircraft Su-57 rehearsing flights. The aircraft are set to participate in the Victory Parade for the first time ever.

The rehearsal flights took place in the city of Zhukovsky, Moscow Oblast, named after Nikolai Zhukovsky, Russian scientist, engineer and a founding father of modern aero- and hydrodynamics. The city also features the annual International Aviation and Space Show and has an international airport.

This year's parade dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War will feature over 10,000 troops, more than 120 vehicles and 70+ aircraft, including over half a dozen pieces of equipment never seen before on Red Square.