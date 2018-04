On his way home, one Canadian man noticed a red fox that couldn't be bothered with outside distractions as it stared at the snow.

While it was clear to the recorder of the footage that the fox was on the hunt for food, it came as a surprise when the wild animal did a nosedive into the snow before popping up with his kill.

Satisfied with its hunt, the sly fox made sure to lock eyes with the spectating human before going on about his day.