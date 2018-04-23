Actor Anthony Hopkins has posted a video on Twitter in which he listens to music and makes funny faces.

In a half-minute video clip, Hopkins waves his hands, shakes his head and makes faces.

The video is accompanied by a note: "That's what happens when you're all at work and do not have time to play."

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is a British and American actor, film director, composer and native of Wales. He received the Oscar for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the film "Silence of the Lambs," the greatest film ever produced according to the American Institute of Cinematography.