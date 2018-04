New York City residents witnessed MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-6 Little Bird helicopters from the US Army’s elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment flying under the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the oldest roadway bridges in the United States. It was completed in 1883, and it connects Manhattan and Brooklyn.

It has a main span of 1,595.5 feet (486.3 m) and was the first steel-wire suspension bridge constructed. Since opening, it has become an icon of New York City.