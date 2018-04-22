Sloth Thanks Human Friends for Help Getting Across Road

On the Internet there are a lot of videos featuring a happy rescue of a sloth, but this one has a really unexpected ending. The video, made in Costa Rica, shows people gathered around a sloth who was slowly crawling across the road, risking its life. In order to get into the forest, the sloth tried to climb up a bank, which turned out to be too high. Then a man decides to help the animal, putting it on top of the bank. Surprisingly, after the man says goodbye to the animal, the sloth waves back.
