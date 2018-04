One can only wonder what went through this driver’s mind when a massive slab of concrete smashed into the road right before his car and then bounced aside.

Fortunately, it seems that the man emerged unscathed from this ordeal, as he exited his vehicle and started inspecting it for damage, motioning other motorists to pass him by.

This incident apparently occurred in Pathum Thani province of Thailand on April 18, due to an explosion at a nearby cement plant storage.