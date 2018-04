Cai Dongfeng, age 75, lives in a remote village in China, where she cares for her centenarian mother even with a severe disability.

Born in the Caicun village of Meishan city, Sichuan province, Cai Dongfeng was severely disabled by an illness at age four. Both her hands and feet had to be amputated and she had to learn to walk on her knees.

The woman's disability has not prevent her from taking care of her mother.

"It's not really a big deal," she said as quoted by China.org.cn. "She is my mother. She gave me life and raised me. Who can look after her but me?"