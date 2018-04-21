Driver Throws Garbage on Roadside, Locals Teach Him a Lesson

Polish YouTube channel "Stopcham" published a video, which had been filmed using the dashcam of a truck in a traffic jam on one of the roads. The clip shows how three packages with garbage fly out of the window of a minibus with Belarusian registration numbers.

The defiant driver of the truck leaves his vehicle and throws the trash back into the minivan, and another driver captures the numbers of the offender. One of the minibus passengers has nothing left to do but pick up the remaining garbage from the curb.