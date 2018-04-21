Emergency Services in Kazakhstan Rescue Cat From Concrete Slab

Kazakhstan rescue workers went to great lengths to save a domestic cat who was trapped in a concrete trap. Several residents of Karaganda watched the ongoing rescue operation.

"The fact that the cat was stuck in the slab was told to us by the people of Fedorovka. They heard the cat meowing, our guys saw that cat's head sticks out of the slab, the cat was hiding from someone, probably, and then got stuck," a representative of the "Rescue Service 1355" Andrei Fried told NewTimes.kz.

Rescuers had to expand the hole of the concrete slab in order to pull out the well-fed domestic pet without injuring her. After the rescue, the cat did not even try to escape.