Crafty Critter Outsmarts ‘Raccoon-Proof’ Trash Bin

Following this raccoon's recent heist, it may be time for Toronto to return to the drawing board when it comes to developing "raccoon-proof" trash bins.

Knowing its way around a handle and able to utilize trial-and-error, this fella was able to sneak his way into the trash bin after checking to see if anyone was around.



According to Graeme Boyce, the bin's owner, the bag the raccoon scurried away with was at the bottom. Not only are these trash pandas crafty, but they have excellent balance too!