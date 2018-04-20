Early Bird Deal? Turkey Trots into T-Mobile

“What do you mean I don’t qualify for an upgrade?!”

A Boston, Massachusetts cell phone store is definitely reconsidering their open door policy after this encounter with a uncommon city bird.

After breaking off from a group of three other turkeys, this fowl made its way into a spacious T-Mobile store. Although rightfully shocked by the bird's entrance, their reactions caused the turkey to take flight after dropping a couple presents on the hardwood floor.

Clearly not happy with the store's customer service, the fowl eventually leaves the store angry and without a new phone — an experience many can relate to!