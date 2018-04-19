Just Desserts: Belgian Bakery Robbery Busted

“How may I help you? Don’t mind the man on the ground...”

Two criminals were left bitter after this bakery shop owner got sweet revenge over an attempted robbery.

Expecting to use a knife to stick up the cashier for a large sum of money in the back room, the robbers quickly realized she was not alone and attempted to escape. While one criminal managed to get away, his accomplice was captured and eventually detained by authorities.

Not letting the incident have an impact on business, the cashier is seen happily serving a customer while the failed robber is taken away by the police. Sweet justice!