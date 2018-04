Watch the video of an astonishing Russian girl from St. Petersburg, who has stunned social media users by showing them her jaw-dropping ballet skills and flexibility.

Thirteen-year-old Yana Cherepanova from Russia's Capital of Culture of St. Petersburg is a student at the Vaganova Ballet Academy. Reddit users, who were attracted by a gif, featuring the girl, showing her brilliant techniques and professionalism, then found the girl on Instagram in order to learn more about Russia's future ballet star.