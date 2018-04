Watch the video of a girl, who has become the symbol of Russia’s feminine beauty in 2018 and will represent the country at the Miss World and Miss Universe beauty pageants.

Eighteen-year-old Yulia Polyachihina is a student from the Russian region of Chuvashia. Yulia, who graduated from school in 2017, where she was a straight-A student, seeks to study journalism at university.

She currently attends dancing classes and is training in fitness aerobics in addition to modeling in her free time. However, Russia's most beautiful young woman in 2018 says that education is her priority.