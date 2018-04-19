Welsh Pedestrians Knock Down Knife-Wielding Cyclist Running From Police

Cardiff police were able to capture Muaz Tarafdar, a 20-year-old suspected of carrying a knife, after two civilians decided to take the law into their own hands (or shoulders).

Footage taken by Andy Brown shows police cars zooming past his vehicle in hot pursuit of Tarafdar, who emerges on the opposite side of Brown. It's then that the suspect is knocked off his bike by an intervening pedestrian. Despite losing his wheels and a shoe, Tarafdar resumes fleeing police until he is shortly knocked down by a different civilian using a similar shoulder charge.

Due to the two pedestrians' rugby-like takedowns, Cardiff police were able to arrest the suspect, who, according to Wales Online, later pleaded guilty to to possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £115 fine.