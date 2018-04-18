You Can’t Replace Me! Angry Footballer Tries to Fight Coach After Being Sent Off

During the 32nd minute of the match between "Nacional Potosi" and "Sport Boys," the coach took Tiago Dos Santos off the field. Dissatisfied with the early replacement, the footballer went up to his coach, shouting at him and tried to get tough with him, but was stopped by his teammates. The player was then booted from the game for unsportsmanlike behavior. Eliseo Duri, who was coming out on the field instead of Dos Santos, went back to the bench. The match ended in a "Sport Boys" victory, with a score of 4-0.

O brasileiro Thiago dos Santos, jogador do Nacional de Potosí, se revoltou ao ser substituído aos 32 minutos do primeiro tempo na partida contra o Sport Boys, pelo Campeonato Boliviano, e agrediu o técnico argentino Edgardo Malvestiti. Por conta disso recebeu cartão vermelho. pic.twitter.com/eTVaXatSSB — FutGooll (@FutGooll) April 17, 2018