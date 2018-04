The stadium commentator joked that the bear Tim would open the matches for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

A match in the 27th round of the Russian Professional Football League (PFL) between Pyatigorsk's "Mashuk-KMV" and Nazran's "Angusht" began with the bear, named Tim, solemnly handing the ball to the main referee of the match. The trained bear arrived at the stadium wearing a muzzle, sat down on his hind legs at the grandstand and clapped multiple times. The match ended in a 3-0 victory for "Angusht."