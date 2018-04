On Saturday, April 14, in Sheregesh during GrelkaFest 2018 there was a mass descent in bathing suits on the mountain Zelenaya. More than 1,000 people took part in the spectacular event.

In 2018, the festival participants decided to attempt to beat last year's record by descending the mountain en masse in bikinis. Whether they succeeded in this will become known later, when representatives of the Book of Records of Russia learn the exact number of participants. Last year there were 1,498 participants.