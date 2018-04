The US boxer Rod Salka came out against the Mexican Francisco Vargas in shorts depicting a brick wall in the colors of the US flag and lost. A video of the fight was posted on Twitter by Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia.

The super lightweight boxing championship was held on April 12 in California. As it is clear from the comments under the journalist's post, Salka's chose to wear the shorts in an attempt to pull his rival out of himself, so to speak, by referring to US President Donald Trump, who promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico. On on shorts there was also the inscription "America 1st."