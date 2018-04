During a National Hockey League playoff match, the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets Nick Folinho went to extremes to block a shot taken by the Washington Capitals' Yakub Erzhabek - the puck hit the hockey player right in the face. A video of the episode was published on Twitter by Eurosport journalist Ruslan Khripun.

In the first minutes of the third period, with a score of 2:2, Foligno stopped a shot taken by a Capitals defender. After it hit him squarely in the face, he lied for some time on the ice; the referee had to stop the game. The captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets managed to leave the ice on his own.

The game ended with a Columbus victory 4:3 in overtime. The decisive goal was scored by Russian striker Artemy Panarin.