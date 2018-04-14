Gorilla See, Gorilla Do: Primate Shows Off Mimic Moves

If only all exercising came with a treat...

In order to build trust and maintain a positive relationship with their gorillas, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Myombe Reserve uses the art of mimicry.

In the footage released Wednesday by the theme park, Bolingo is seen copying the moves of animal care specialist Rachel in a couple different ways before receiving a treat for completion.

According to the park, the training between the staff and the primates stimulates them both mentally and physically. While it might look like a simple stretch, the engagement in performance and unusual contortions help expand the possibilities present for the gorilla within the enclosure.