Galapa-Go Away! Sea Lion Shoos Away ‘Trespassing’ Tourists

On a trip to the Galapagos Islands, one couple got a rude awakening after venturing to a dock under the ownership of a sassy sea lion.

Not a fan of tourism or people occupying his bench, the territorial fella communicates his disdain for the duo with goat-like bleats while exiting the ocean. Blissfully unaware of the sea lion's beef, the couple is taken aback when the pup charges at them.

Despite attempts to communicate with the enraged marine mammal, his property is clearly not up for debate or sharing.