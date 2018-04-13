Thousands Protest Against Macri’s 15% Pay Ceiling in Argentina

Mass protests have embraced Argentina as the government of President Mauricio Macri continues to introduce economic austerity measures and impose cuts to social programs in Buenos Aires and across the country.

The video below show the Association of State Workers (ATE) union demonstrating outside the National Congress of Argentina in Buenos Aires on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike against the 15 percent pay ceiling announced by President Mauricio Macri. The president and his Cambiemos party have pledged to cut government spending by 25 percent in 2018, whereas last year Macri already eliminated over a thousand state jobs, reduced the national pension plan by 20 percent and significantly cut many subsidies in Argentina.