Hawaiian Volcano’s Lava Lake Bubbles to Record Heights in Months

Recent footage shows new activity is brewing atop Hawaii’s most active volcano.

The #lavalake within Halema‘uma‘u Crater at the summit of #Kīlauea yesterday (4.9.18) was the highest it's been since September 2017. Video courtesy of NPS volunteer Russell Atkinson. Shot through the park's spotting scope at #JaggarMuseum #ParkStars pic.twitter.com/uYqfC0cSwG — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) April 10, 2018

On April 9, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park volunteer Russell Atkinson captured breathtaking footage of activity in Halema‘uma‘u Crater's lava lake.

The crater sits atop Kīlauea, the most active shield volcano in the Hawaiian islands. According to the Hawaii National Park Service, this is the lake's highest level since September 2017.