This is one of the most spectacular avalanches of the season; it submerged the road near Tignes, France on Tuesday late afternoon.

An avalanche was triggered in a sector of the Combe du Glatier in Tignes, France.

Luckily, there were no injuries. But the footage is impressive. An avalanche was spreading very quickly, covering the road in just a few seconds.

The slide was filmed from different angles by trackers, who seem to have been caught off guard. A white wall of snow spilled, totally blocking the road.