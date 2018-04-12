Stop and Run: Driver Misses Exit, Causes Chaos Before Driving Off

We've all encountered our share of bad drivers on the highway, but a recent viral video from Huzhou City in East China's Zhejiang Province is on another level. The footage, reportedly taken on March 14th, shows a white car come to an abrupt stop in the middle of two lanes of traffic after missing their exit.

Despite successfully avoiding a collision with the car, a lorry is forced to swerve and ultimately ends up turning over on the highway shoulder. With the white car not in any rush to get off the highway, another oncoming semi-truck is forced to make an emergency stop, narrowly missing the less-than-clever motorist.

Without a scratch, the white car is then seen taking their exit with no concern for the chaos they created. Thankfully, nobody sustained any serious injuries during the incident and the motorist was eventually caught, according to Huzhou police.