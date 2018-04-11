Dead or Alive? Flexible Ferret’s Deep Sleep

While we all know a few heavy sleepers, this footage shows a comatose critter taking snoozing to a new level.

Buried underneath his lively brothers and sisters, Jeddy the ferret is seen napping. Even after picking up Jeddy and giving him a few shakes, his owner can't wake the sleeping mammal. It's not until several kisses later that the ferret decides to open its eyes to see what the human wants. We should all hope to sleep so soundly!

While his owners assert Jeddy's natural flexibility allows him to be shaken without the slightest injury, nobody enjoys that while napping!